Arbutus to Present at Chardan's Genetic Medicines Conference

Globe Newswire  
October 02, 2018 8:30am   Comments
WARMINSTER, Pa., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ABUS), an industry-leading Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) therapeutic solutions company, today announced that Dr. Mark J. Murray, Arbutus' President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Chardan Genetic Medicines Conference on Tuesday, October 9, 2018 at 2:45 pm – 3:10 pm ET in New York.

A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days following the live presentation.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is a publicly-traded (NASDAQ:ABUS) biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B infection. Arbutus is developing multiple drug candidates, each of which have the potential to improve upon the standard of care and contribute to a curative combination regimen. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

Contact Information

Investors

Mark Murray
President and CEO
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Pam Murphy
Investor Relations Consultant
Phone: 604-419-3200
Email: ir@arbutusbio.com

Arbutus Biopharma Logo

