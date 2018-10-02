Teledyne Optech to Showcase New Advancements in Geospatial Solutions at INTERGEO 2018

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne Optech (NYSE:TDY) is pleased to announce they will be exhibiting the latest in lidar survey and mapping solutions with enhanced software capability together with Teledyne CARIS at INTERGEO, October 16 to 18th in Frankfurt, Germany.



Teledyne Optech's impressive line-up of mapping systems features the most versatile terrestrial laser scanner on the market, the Polaris TLS™. With a newly upgraded 2000m maximum range and enhanced ATLAScan software, it is adaptable for a tripod, vehicle, or moving platform, enabling it to perform in diverse survey environments. The ultra-mobile, ultra-light Maverick , is so versatile it can be used for asset mapping, transportation safety, construction, rail utilities, and 3D modelling. It features Optech's LMS Pro software designed to maximize and quantify the accuracy of collected data. Experience this system in real-time by taking part in an onsite demo.

Airborne mapping systems include the Galaxy™ PRIME with SwathTRAK™ technology, a unique and powerful compact unit that can dynamically modify the scan field of view during collection, even in variable terrain, and can now achieve a 30% increase in productivity, efficiency, and data collection confidence. The autonomous lidar and imagery data collection system, Eclipse , will reduce overhead costs by eliminating the in-air operator. The CZMIL Nova is a robust system capable of collecting bathymetric data for coastal surveys at unparalleled depths.

Teledyne CARIS will showcase its innovative software solutions designed to increase efficiency in survey operations by optimizing downstream workflows with data quality and management, DTM and feature creation through unique technology that supports a fusion of topo-bathymetric lidar and sonar sensor data.

Learn about next generation solutions designed to elevate your survey and mapping operations to the next level of precision, accuracy, and efficiency. Join representatives at the Geospatial Solutions Learning Centre, Hall 12.0, Stand 12.0C.048 for daily presentations and live product demonstrations.

About Teledyne Optech and Teledyne CARIS

With over 70 years of combined experience as leaders in the geospatial realm, Teledyne Optech and Teledyne CARIS offer a comprehensive and powerful data fusion solution using the latest lidar and software capabilities to capture and visualize incredible datasets from ocean floor to mountain top. Individually, each company offers best-in-class solutions. Together, they combine and leverage each other's strengths to provide the deepest and most complete geospatial portfolio on the market.

For further information, contact:

Wayne Szameitat

International Sales Manager, Teledyne Optech

+1 905 660 0808

inquiries@teledyneoptech.com

www.teledyneoptech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f67248b0-1aab-4e06-8267-7050a7150ac3