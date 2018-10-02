Exponent to Announce Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Results and Host Quarterly Conference Call on October 18

MENLO PARK, Calif., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO), today announced that it will report third quarter of fiscal year 2018 financial results for the period ended September 28, 2018 following the close of the market on Thursday, October 18, 2018. On that day, Dr. Catherine Corrigan, President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Schlenker, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Paul Johnston, Executive Chairman, will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to discuss the Company's business and financial results.



Event: Exponent, Inc. Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call Date: Thursday, October 18, 2018 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time Live Call: (877) 260-1479 or (334) 323-0522

Exponent will also offer a live and archived webcast of the conference call, accessible from the Investor Relations section of the company's website, http://www.exponent.com/investors . A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, October 25, 2018 by dialing (888) 203-1112 or (719) 457-0820 and entering passcode 1377345#.



About Exponent

Exponent is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. Exponent's interdisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers, and business consultants draws from more than 90 technical disciplines to solve the most pressing and complicated challenges facing stakeholders today. The firm leverages over 50 years of experience in analyzing accidents and failures to advise clients as they innovate their technologically complex products and processes, ensure the safety and health of their users, and address the challenges of sustainability.

Exponent may be reached at (888) 656­EXPO, info@exponent.com, or www.exponent.com.