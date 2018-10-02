Luxury Cannot Exist Without Security – BIO-key Introduces Biometric Padlocks and Bicycle Locks at Luxury Technology Show Wed. Oct 3rd in NYC

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BKYI), an innovative provider of biometric authentication and security solutions, today announced it will showcase its consumer line of biometric and Bluetooth security locks at the Luxury Technology Show (LTS) Wednesday, October 3rd at the Metropolitan West event space in New York City.



LTS brings together cutting-edge technology and brands from around the world to showcase the latest in luxury technology innovations. The event attracts leading media outlets, industry executives, buyers and dealers along with affluent consumers interested in the world's finest innovations.

At LTS, BIO-key is introducing its latest innovation, TouchLock Bike Pro, a biometric and Bluetooth controlled bicycle lock opened by touching the user's fingerprint directly on the device, via a Bluetooth device using the TouchLock app and either fingerprint or facial recognition biometrics or by entering a PIN number. TouchLock Bike will be offered in three versions, Pro (Fingerprint & Bluetooth), Bluetooth only and fingerprint only.

BIO-key will also showcase the rest of its innovative TouchLock line , including TouchLock TSA for travelers; fingerprint/Bluetooth padlocks for home or gym and its designer series of compact fingerprint padlocks ideal for purses, backpacks and laptop bags.

Mike DePasquale, BIO-key Chairman & CEO, commented, "Today's luxury consumer seeks convenience, style and security. Our TouchLock product line delivers an intuitive, user-friendly interface using state-of-the-art BIO-key security technology and algorithms.

"As the world becomes increasingly interconnected with the Internet of Things (IoT), protecting yourself and your physical and digital possessions has become a universal necessity. BIO-key solves this challenge by limiting access with biometrics or passwords or PINs entered on a linked device. This creates a convenient and secure access environment we call the Biometric of Things which should be of great interest to any luxury goods consumer.

"We're looking forward to our first Luxury Tech Show as we believe the audience it attracts will value the innovative design and advanced security our products deliver."

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric solutions that enable convenient and secure access to information and high-stakes transactions. We offer alternatives to passwords, PINs, tokens, and cards to make it easy for enterprises and consumers to secure their devices as well as information in the cloud. Our premium finger scanning devices offer market-leading quality, performance and price. BIO-key also brings the power and ease of use of biometric technology to its TouchLock line of biometric and Bluetooth enabled padlocks – providing even more ways to BIO-key your world!

