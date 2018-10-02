Blackline Announces $20 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackline Safety Corp. ("Blackline" or the "Company") (TSXV:BLN) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Raymond James Ltd., on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to place, on an underwritten private placement basis, 4,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at an issue price of $5 per Common Share for aggregate gross proceeds of $20,000,000 (the "Offering"). In connection with the Offering, the Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time until 30 days after the closing date of the Offering, to increase the Offering by up to an additional 600,000 Common Shares for additional gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 22, 2018 and is subject to the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Blackline intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to support the accelerated growth of its international sales network, to fund potential accretive acquisition opportunities as well as general corporate purposes.

About Blackline: Blackline Safety is a global connected safety technology leader. Providing comprehensive live-monitoring and wireless gas detection, we help teams working in hazardous environments respond to emergencies in real-time and manage efficient evacuations, accounting for everyone's safety along the way. With millions invested in technology research and development, Blackline Safety is recognized for quality and innovation. Our talented team of designers and engineers create and manufacture in-house — from wearable technology and personal gas detectors to cloud-hosted infrastructure and web-based interfaces for global industry. We deliver the world's first turn-key, work-anywhere connected safety monitoring solution with gas detection, 3G wireless, satellite communications, two-way speakerphone, employee messaging and live monitoring to meet the demanding safety challenges of organizations in over 200 countries. For more information, visit www.BlacklineSafety.com.



For more information please contact:

Cody Slater, CEO

cslater@blacklinesafety.com



Blackline Safety Corp.

Unit 101, 1215 13 Street SE

Calgary, AB Canada T2G 3J4

Telephone: +1 403 451 0327

Fax: +1 403 451 9981

www.BlacklineSafety.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

ADVISORY: This press release contains certain forward–looking information and statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. In particular, but without limiting the forgoing, this press release contains statements concerning the anticipated closing date of the Offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds of the Offering. Although Blackline believes that the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Blackline can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. The closing of the Offering could be delayed if Blackline is not able to obtain the necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals on the timelines it has planned. The Offering will not be completed at all if these approvals are not obtained or some other condition to closing is not satisfied. Accordingly, there is a risk that the Offering will not be completed within the anticipated time or at all. The intended use of the net proceeds of the Offering by Blackline might change if the board of directors of Blackline determines that it would be in the best interests of Blackline to deploy the proceeds for some other purpose. The forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Blackline undertakes no obligations to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The common shares of Blackline will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States, or to a U.S. person, absent registration or applicable exemption therefrom.