Trial Results of Mesoblast Cell Therapy in End-Stage Heart Failure Selected as Late-Breaking Presentation at 2018 American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

NEW YORK and MELBOURNE, Australia, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mesoblast Limited ((ASX:MSB, NASDAQ:MESO) today announced that the 159-patient randomized placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial evaluating its allogeneic mesenchymal precursor cell (MPC) product candidate MPC-150-IM in the treatment of end-stage heart failure patients implanted with a left ventricular assist device (LVAD) has been selected as a late-breaking presentation at the 2018 Scientific Sessions of the American Heart Association being held in Chicago from November 11-13.



The presentation is entitled ‘Intramyocardial Injection of Mesenchymal Precursor Cells in Left Ventricular Assist Device Recipients: Impact on Myocardial Recovery and Morbidity', and will be delivered in a late-breaking Clinical Science session on November 11.

The trial's independent investigators will present end of study safety and efficacy results, and an independent discussant will provide additional comments and conclusions. This Phase 2b trial is being funded by the United States National Institutes of Health (NIH) and the Canadian Institutes for Health Research, and conducted by the NIH-funded Cardiothoracic Surgical Trials Network (CTSN).

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Mesoblast a Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for use of MPC-150-IM in this patient population based on results from an earlier NIH-funded 30-patient Phase 2 trial that demonstrated improved heart function, prolonged time to re-hospitalization and improved early survival after a single intra-myocardial injection of Mesoblast's MPCs at the time of an LVAD implant.

