Watchfire Signs Introduces All White LED Gas Price Signs at NACS Show 2018 in Las Vegas

DANVILLE, Ill., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watchfire Signs , a leading manufacturer of outdoor LED signs, digital billboards and video scoreboards, will introduce its series of all-white LED Price Watcher gas signs designed to provide exceptional clarity and readability in sunny conditions, at the NACS Show 2018 , October 8-10 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Click to tweet .



Watchfire's white LED Price Watcher gas signs are available in 8, 12, 18 and 24 inch character sizes, and give C-Store owners more choices to match their corporate branding and differentiate between a variety of fuel options.

Watchfire Signs will showcase the white 8 inch Price Watcher sign at NACS booth #7202, where attendees can register for a chance to win a Fitbit Charge 2 Activity Tracker, and can see demonstrations on how to update gas prices in seconds.

NACS attendees also can see the white 8 inch Price Watcher sign in the Cool New Products Preview Room, where they can cast a vote for the best new product. The Price Watcher 8 inch model delivers a compact option for displaying multiple gas prices in small spaces. Its plug-and-play design and front ventilation makes installation or retrofit upgrades quick, easy and affordable. The built-in ventilation system also boosts energy efficiency and lengthens LED life.

All Watchfire Price Watcher signs offer a bright fuel price display that can be changed safely, day or night. C-stores can advertise diesel, unleaded, E-85, cash or credit gas prices with the touch of a button. An optional point-of-sale (POS) capability lets operators instantly sync signs with in-store pricing.

Watchfire will also display its 8mm high-resolution outdoor sign, which is ideal for locations with significant pedestrian traffic, a nearby bus stop or slow-moving street traffic. These displays feature a surface mount (SMD) LED package containing red, green and blue diodes under a single lens, which produces exceptional resolution for crisp, vivid content and wide viewing angles.

All Watchfire products feature fully-encapsulated modules that seal out moisture, dirt and contaminants. Watchfire's module design is proven to last longer and perform better after years in the field.

A free guide on how C-store owners can use digital signage to grow sales is available for download.

About Watchfire

Watchfire Signs designs and engineers the best looking, most durable outdoor LED signs and digital billboards, which help businesses and organizations increase visibility and drive growth. Headquartered in Danville, Ill., Watchfire has manufactured electric signs since 1932 and LED signs, using meticulously sourced components from around the world, since 1998. The company has more than 60,000 Watchfire LED signs in operation worldwide and has more digital billboard customers in the U.S. than any other brand. For information, go to http://www.watchfiresigns.com .

For information contact:

Linda Muskin, 847-432-7300

lmuskin@teamclarus.com

Mara Conklin, 847-816-9411

mconklin@teamclarus.com