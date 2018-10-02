Xceedance and ChainThat Add Staff to Accommodate Global Growth

BOSTON, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xceedance and ChainThat , strategic partners and global providers of insurance consulting, managed services, technology, data sciences, and blockchain, are pleased to announce several strategic personnel moves designed to expand the partner companies' reach and to accommodate increasing demand for services to a global client base.



Richard Eager, vice president, country leader, and business development executive for Australia, joins Xceedance in a new office in Sydney.

George Freimarck, managing director - Europe, transitions to a new office in Munich, and is responsible for developing Xceedance-ChainThat business in Germany, Switzerland and central Europe.

Anthony Iatesta, associate vice president, business development executive - west, enlarges the growing Xceedance-ChainThat business development team in North America.

, associate vice president, business development executive - west, enlarges the growing Xceedance-ChainThat business development team in North America. Jarno Seegers, associate vice president, business development executive, expands the Xceedance-ChainThat team in London, serving the EMEA region.

In response to a fast-growing client roster, Xceedance and ChainThat have also added expert insurance lifecycle resources to respective strategic consulting teams in the U.S., the U.K., and Australia, with a focus on providing Strategic Operations Support (SOS).

"Xceedance and ChainThat are experiencing rapid growth in supporting the operational and insurtech priorities of re/insurers, brokers, and MGAs worldwide," said Travis MacMillian, chief business officer at Xceedance. "In addition to increasing demand on the west coast of the U.S. for business-enabling managed services, technology, and blockchain, we have a growing trajectory in the U.S. as a whole, Canada, and in Bermuda. We're also seeing opportunities to serve the strategic needs of clients in Australia, as well as expansion prospects in central Europe and the U.K. Our momentum in global insurance markets speaks to the benefits and competitive advantage of Strategic Operations Support (SOS) from Xceedance and the Insurance Blockchain Framework from ChainThat. Those innovative methodologies help to drive the transformational objectives of our clients."

Organized in client-aligned capability units (practice areas) — Insurance Operations, Underwriting, Catastrophe & Exposure Management, Actuarial Services, Policy Services, Technology & Core Systems, Data Sciences, BI & Reporting, Claims, and Finance & Accounting — the expertise of Xceedance and ChainThat extends business and technology process optimization for re/insurers across the insurance value chain. Xceedance and ChainThat are vastly experienced in property/casualty operations, commercial, specialty, E&S, and workers' compensation product portfolios, as well as in personal lines, and life and annuity processes.

About Xceedance and ChainThat

Xceedance, a global provider of insurance consulting, managed services, technology and data sciences, is an equity investor in ChainThat. With the industry-experienced capabilities of Xceedance and the cutting-edge blockchain proficiency of ChainThat, insurance organizations worldwide can enhance policyholder services, boost workflow productivity, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.xceedance.com and www.chainthat.com .