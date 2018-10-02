New Vinotemp 187-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler Features Industry-First, Patent Pending Acrylic Wine Racking

Rancho Dominguez, California , Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vinotemp ®, the recognized leader in architectural wine storage solutions and cooling technology, today launched the Vinotemp 187-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler . Featuring industry-first, patent pending acrylic wine racking, Vinotemp BioBlu™ light-emitting diode (LED) interior lighting, and storage for over 15 cases of wine – the new cooler is a visually stunning wine storage must have for medium to large-sized wine collections.

Vinotemp 187-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler featuring patent pending acrylic wine racking and Vinotemp BioBlu LED interior lighting.





"From storage capacity to technology and visual aesthetics, Vinotemp is committed to continuing to push the envelope in wine cooler design. And our newest cooler, the 187-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler, is no exception," states India Hynes, CEO of Vinotemp. "We've had a great response to recent innovations in interior lighting and wine racking, and our newest cooler pays homage to both by leveraging our most popular LED interior lighting option, and further accentuating it with the addition of acrylic."

Featuring a seamless door with all-glass technology, security lock, Vinotemp BioBlu™ LED interior lighting (which helps reduce the growth of bacteria and mold), the newest addition to Vinotemp's unparalleled wine cooler offering also includes:

Patent Pending Wine Racking.

The cooler is equipped with six pull-out black metal wine racks featuring a patent pending acrylic lip. The acrylic enhances the cooler's visual aesthetic by capturing and further highlighting the Vinotemp BioBlu™ LED interior lighting.

The cooler is equipped with six pull-out black metal wine racks featuring a patent pending acrylic lip. The acrylic enhances the cooler's visual aesthetic by capturing and further highlighting the Vinotemp BioBlu™ LED interior lighting. Bulk Storage.

Manufactured to properly store large wine collections, each wine rack is designed to support numerous bottles/rows of wine. A bulk storage area at the bottom of the cooler accommodates additional and/or oddly shaped bottles.

Manufactured to properly store large wine collections, each wine rack is designed to support numerous bottles/rows of wine. A bulk storage area at the bottom of the cooler accommodates additional and/or oddly shaped bottles. Customizable temperature control.

An adjustable 27-degree temperature range (41-68°F) allows users to select a proper, customized storage climate and serving temperature for light or dark wines.

To learn more about Vinotemp's new 187-Bottle Single-Zone Wine Cooler visit vinotemp.com .

About Vinotemp®

For 30 years Vinotemp® has manufactured custom wood wine cabinets, wine racks, wine cellars, and cooling systems and is the leading distributor of wine coolers, beverage coolers, wine dispensers, wine accessories, and more. Close attention to market demand and non-standard ideas have resulted in Vinotemp's ability to offer diversified wine storage solutions utilized residentially and by renowned resorts, restaurants, hotels, and the yachting industry. Find more information about Vinotemp by calling 800-777-VINO (8466) or visiting Vinotemp.com . Find Vinotemp on Facebook.com/Vinotemp and Twitter @Vinotemp .





Attachment

Media Contact: Colleen Kasel ckkaselmktg@gmail.com