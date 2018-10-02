DZS empowers new generation broadband solutions with 10G PON end to end

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), a global leader in fiber access transformation for enterprise and service provider networks, announced enhancements to its portfolio of broadband solutions offering end to end 10G PON with up to 5 times more capacity than current generation GPON with 100Gbps transport. Along with new OLTs and ONTs connected by 10G PON, service providers also retain important freedom of choice without vendor lock-in as they evolve their networks to meet the demands of new broadband services and faster speeds.



XGSPON / NGPON2 has been introduced for world class modular OLT platforms from DZS: MXK-F Series and V-Series. Deployment options include extended and commercial temperature environments with macro, micro and pico models. To complement the OLT platforms, DZS has extended its already industry leading family of residential ONT/RGs for the smart connected home to include multi service 10G models in both its H-series and Z-series families. Additional business ONTs are expected to offer LAN PoE+ 10GE ports. To complete these 10G PON platforms, DZS has introduced a series of 100 Gbps switching platforms supporting Time Sensitive Networks (TSN), MPLS and SDN features, as the edge-transport backhaul for new generation broadband networks.

"Legacy vendor lock-in was an industry norm in the earlier roll-out phase of FTTx, but the rapid growth in fiber and the emergence of new broadband networks and cloud adoption are now changing the interoperability norm to one based on freedom of choice." said Philip Yim, Chief Operating Officer, DZS. "As an industry pioneer, we have led by example to adopt an open broadband interoperability business model, especially for earlier GPON/EPON and now 10G broadband solutions. This freedom of choice enables customers the flexibility to rapidly scale out fiber networks with the latest technology without the fear of vendor-lock in."

"Our new 10G PON products are designed to deliver key standard features based on hierarchical QoS that position customers to gain deep business insights on traffic usage patterns and overall end to end network performance," said Seungdong Lee, Chief Technology Officer, DZS. "We believe our value to customers is even stronger when they are free to select the best building blocks when expanding their networks."

Broadband freedom of choice is a vital need among Communications Service Providers (CSPs), particularly those looking to deploy new generation broadband solutions with 10G PON to advance their networks. As a complement to its portfolio of end-to-end 10G PON OLTs & ONTs, DZS offers one of the largest interoperability feature sets in the industry and also offers the broadest selection of interoperable gateways. 10G PON solutions from DZS will be available to explore at Broadband World Forum 2018 Berlin, Germany at booth E116 Tuesday, 10/23 – Thursday, 10/25, 2018.

