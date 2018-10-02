Metso to deliver comminution and material handling solutions to Australia and South America

Metso Corporation press release, October 2, 2018 at 10:00 EEST.

Metso has won orders to deliver comminution and material handling technologies to three greenfield iron ore and copper projects being developed in Australia and South America. Metso's deliveries include equipment for primary, secondary and tertiary crushing, grinding mills, as well as apron and belt feeders for bulk material handling. The orders will be booked in Metso's third-quarter 2018 orders received.

"These orders further strengthen our position in these key mining markets and reflect increased confidence and positive sentiment in the industry. We are very proud of being part of such world-class projects, and the opportunity to deliver sustainable value to our customers by utilizing our know-how accumulated during 150 years of experience in minerals processing globally," said Víctor Tapia, president of the Mining Equipment business area at Metso.

Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about EUR 2.7 billion in 2017. Metso employs over 12,000 people in more than 50 countries. metso.com, twitter.com/metsogroup

