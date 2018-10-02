WanderSafe Presents the World with a Free Gift in Honor of Gandhi's Birthday

Miami, Florida, Oct. 02, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WanderSafe, an Internet of Things (IoT) consumer electronics device and mobile application announced today that its first crowdfunding campaign launches today specifically in light of The United Nations' International Day of Non-Violence. The versatile platform and compact IoT device is the first of its kind that seeks to help solo travelers, students and other vulnerable persons stay safe as they wander safely around the globe in real time and in the future. In celebration and observance of the International Day of Non-Violence, the WanderSafe app will be free to download through the iTunes app store.

The Bluetooth-enabled WanderSafe personal safety device weighs just 70 grams, and features a 120mah lithium battery, a 130db alarm, and high lumen strobe light. The device comes in either onyx and ivory, and is compatible with both Android 4.3+ and iOS 8.0+.













Designed by former travel retail consultant and solo business traveler Stephenie Rodriguez, WanderSafe is in collaboration with the intelligence provided by retired 25-year U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) executive Thomas Pecora. The platform was crafted with the mission to help thwart rapes, violence, human trafficking and other attacks, without the use of guns, tasers or pepper spray. The discreet design features a high lumen, quick-click flashlight, second disorienting strobe light, and a patent-pending twist top 140 decibel personal siren - attributes that have expertly proven to thwart violence, rapes and other attacks. The WanderSafe device's Activate Button, when pressed, notifies the user's three pre-programed emergency contacts.





"We believe that knowledge and awareness can facilitate prevention. These insights to ‘know before you go' paired with the right equipment is the way to keep travelers, students and other vulnerable people safeguarded from harm. We designed the app and its partnered, personal safety device with basic but effective safety functionality at its core, while making sure that the product included easy to use," said Stephenie Rodriguez, creator of the WanderSafe device and Founder of JOZU for WOMEN Inc. "We believe everyone should live without or fear or need to resort to violence or carry a gun to protect themselves. Empowering our users to wander better & safer, at our core, our mission that drives us."





The crowdfunding goal of the campaign is $30,000, intended to bring the device to life while the app recently became available through the iTunes app store.





WanderSafe's Indigogo site can be found here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wandersafe-ultimate-nonviolent-safefy-solution/x/18910885#/





Backing WanderSafe begins at $20, on the Indigogo page. Funds will help production of the devices as well as future feature development and the launch of our ‘buy one - give one' corporate social responsibility program.





The funding tiers are as follows:

Young JEDI: $25 USD

Receive a shoutout on WanderSafe's social media accounts, plus official, exclusive WanderSafe Swag and a personal thank you note from Stephenie Rodriguez, WanderSafe's founder.





Patron: $50 USD

All the Young JEDI benefits, plus a full year subscription to the premium application and the WanderSafe Personal Safety Device. (RRP $69.95)





Solo Traveler: $75

All the Patron benefits, plus the WanderSafe personal safety device, a one year premium subscription that unlocks all present and future paid features and our WanderSafe Anti-Intruder protection block. (choice of Onyx or Ivory)





Family Pack: $150

Two Onyx and Two Ivory WanderSafe devices, plus four one-year subscriptions to the WanderSafe App premium features that include the ability to change emergency contacts, emergency first response, auto-notifications of terrorism threats, and exclusive content shipped to one address





Squad Pack: $450

10 WanderSafe Devices (5 Onyx, 5 Ivory) plus an interview and article about your squad on business in JOZU Magazine and WanderSafe.com websites, ten one premium memberships to the WanderSafe Advanced that unlock all present and future features.





Business Pack: $1500

25 WanderSafe personal Safety devices, twenty one-year premium memberships that unlock all the features for twelve months, a featured spot for the business with backlinks from WanderSafe social media accounts, an interview you about your company and why safety matters for our WanderSafe website, Linkedin, and JOZU Magazine, and a social media press release.





Get On The Map: $5K

20 WanderSafes for your staff or loved ones, 20 one-year premium access memberships, a features spot WanderSafe Safe Haven highlighted your business in the app as a verified Safe Haven subject to meeting specific criteria and have your business highlighted across our website and social media for one year.





Apprentice: $10K

All the Get On The Map benefits, plus startup mentoring or marketing advice from WanderSafe CEO and Serial Entrepreneur Stephenie Rodriguez or any other member of the WanderSafe Executive Team to help you take your idea or startup go into a product (maximum 20 hours)





Roll Like a Boss (With our CEO): $10,000

Dreamed of attending SXSW, Web Summit, CES, Forbes Women, Collision or Tech Beach like a Baller? This tier is just for you! You'll join our CEO at one of these events in 2019. This includes domestic economy class airfare, accommodation, transfers and event/conference fees and 48 hours hanging out and networking with WanderSafe's CEO.





More information about WanderSafe's Indigogo campaign can be found here:

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/wandersafe-ultimate-nonviolent-safefy-solution/x/18910885#/





ABOUT WANDERSAFE

WanderSafe is solely developed and owned by JOZU for WOMEN Inc. WanderSafe is a US-based, Internationally focused smartphone app and handheld device delivering safety for the everyday lifestyle. The app allows travelers to receive real-time, location-based safety updates and tips, while the handheld device provides a way for users to defensively protect themselves while also have the option to call for immediate help. WanderSafe is the brainchild of Stephenie Rodriguez, an International travel expert and founder of JOZU for Women. For more information on WanderSafe, visit WanderSafe.com.





