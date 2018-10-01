TELUS Announces Leadership Changes

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS today announced the appointment of Zainul Mawji and Jim Senko to the positions of President, home solutions and small business and President, mobility solutions, respectively. The appointments come as Dave Fuller, executive vice-president and President of consumer and small business announced he will be leaving the organization in January 2019 after a successful 14 year career at TELUS. Dave joined TELUS in 2004 and has been an outstanding executive leader for the organization.



"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as a proud team member of TELUS over what has been almost 15 years with this great organization" said Dave Fuller. "I have been truly privileged to work in a company with an amazing culture and an enduring passion for our customers, and can say without hesitation that the strength of the deep and experienced TELUS leadership team will continue to carry this organization to new heights. With Jim and Zainul having earned their way to their new leadership roles and responsibilities, I have every confidence TELUS is set up to win in the future...and this team deserves it!"

Zainul has been at TELUS for 17 years, joining the team in 2001 and holding senior leadership positions in our broadband networks, operations team and most recently leading the home solutions and complementary channels team. Jim also joined TELUS 17 years ago and has taken on progressively senior roles, most recently serving TELUS as senior vice-president, consumer and small business marketing. The appointments are a result of TELUS' longstanding succession planning process.

"Over the course of his career at TELUS, Dave has contributed immeasurably to our organizational success and the evolution of our customer-centric culture. I am exceptionally grateful for his years of service to TELUS and I wish him the very best in all his future endeavours," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO. "Dave's departure presents us with the opportunity to elevate Zainul and Jim, who are both exceptionally talented leaders with proven track records of success, while optimising our wireless and wireline organisations with end-to-end accountability. Importantly, today's appointments will ensure we continue to enhance TELUS' unwavering commitment to customer service excellence and progress our longstanding growth strategy."

Dave will be supporting Zainul and Jim over the coming months to ensure a seamless transition and continued success. Jim and Zainul will report directly to Darren in the new year.



