Blackbird Energy Inc. Closes Upsized CEE Flow-Through Equity Financing for Gross Proceeds of $6.4 Million

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: BBI) Blackbird Energy Inc. ("Blackbird" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement by issuing 16.0 million common shares ("Shares") on a "flow-through" basis in respect of Canadian Exploration Expenses ("CEE") at a price of $0.40 per Share, resulting in gross proceeds of $6.4 million (the "CEE Private Placement").



Proceeds from the CEE Private Placement will be used to partially fund the Company's exploration drilling and completion expenditures during the remainder of 2018. Pursuant to the provisions in the Income Tax Act (Canada), Blackbird will incur eligible CEE prior to December 31, 2018, in the aggregate amount of not less than the total gross proceeds of the CEE Private Placement.

The Shares issued in connection with the CEE Private Placement are subject to a hold period until January 29, 2019.

About Blackbird

Blackbird Energy Inc. is a highly innovative oil and gas exploration and development company focused on the condensate and liquids-rich Montney fairway at Elmworth, near Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Advisories

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

