Alio Gold Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2018 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alio Gold Inc ((TSX, NYSE:ALO) ("Alio Gold" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, November 8, 2018, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 11:00am EST.



Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast Details:

US and Canada (toll-free): (855) 427-9509 Outside North America: (210) 229-8822 Conference ID: 6094766 Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8rte5x2f Replay: To be available at http://www.aliogold.com

About Alio Gold



Alio Gold is a growth oriented gold mining company, focused on exploration, development and production in Mexico and the USA. Its principal assets include its 100%-owned and operating San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico, its 100%-owned and operating Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties located in Mexico and the USA.

