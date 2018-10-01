Market Overview

Alio Gold Provides Notice of Release of Third Quarter 2018 Results, Conference Call and Webcast

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2018 5:36pm   Comments
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alio Gold Inc ((TSX, NYSE:ALO) ("Alio Gold" or the "Company"), today announced that it will release its third quarter 2018 results on Thursday, November 8, 2018, before the market opens, followed by a conference call at 11:00am EST.

Third Quarter 2018 Results Conference Call and Webcast Details:

US and Canada (toll-free):  (855) 427-9509
Outside North America:      (210) 229-8822
Conference ID:  6094766
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/8rte5x2f
Replay:  To be available at http://www.aliogold.com

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold is a growth oriented gold mining company, focused on exploration, development and production in Mexico and the USA. Its principal assets include its 100%-owned and operating San Francisco Mine in Sonora, Mexico, its 100%-owned and operating Florida Canyon Mine in Nevada, USA and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico. The Company also has a portfolio of other exploration properties located in Mexico and the USA.

Source: ALO

For further information, please contact:
Lynette Gould
Vice President, Investor Relations
604-638-8976
lynette.gould@aliogold.com

Neither the TSX nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX) nor the New York Stock Exchange MKT accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

