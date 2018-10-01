Scholar Rock to Present Preclinical Data Highlighting the Role of TGFβ1 Inhibition in Overcoming Checkpoint Resistance at the SITC Annual Meeting

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of serious diseases in which protein growth factors play a fundamental role, today announced that new preclinical data from its TGFβ1 cancer immunotherapy program will be presented at the 33rd Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) to be held November 9-11, 2018 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington DC.

"Despite the clinical breakthroughs achieved by cancer immunotherapy, there remains significant unmet need with a majority of patients failing to respond to checkpoint inhibition," said Nagesh Mahanthappa, Ph.D, President and CEO of Scholar Rock. "With a backdrop of recent efforts to understand checkpoint therapy resistance in the clinic, we look forward to this debut of data from syngeneic mouse tumor models that demonstrate the ability of a highly specific inhibitor of TGFβ1 activation to overcome primary resistance to checkpoint blockade."

Defeating checkpoint resistance: Highly specific inhibition of latent TGFβ1 activation renders resistant solid tumors vulnerable to PD-1 blockade

Poster Number: P550

Poster Presentation: Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 12:20–1:50 p.m. and 7:00–8:30 p.m. ET

Poster Hall E

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of innovative medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Scholar Rock is creating a pipeline of novel product candidates with the potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a wide range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis and anemia. Scholar Rock's newly elucidated understanding of the molecular mechanisms of growth factor activation enabled it to develop a proprietary platform for the discovery and development of monoclonal antibodies that locally and selectively target these signaling proteins at the cellular level. By developing product candidates that act in the disease microenvironment, the Company intends to avoid the historical challenges associated with inhibiting growth factors for therapeutic effect. Scholar Rock believes its focus on biologically validated growth factors may facilitate a more efficient development path.

Forward-Looking Statements

