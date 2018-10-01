Nemaska Lithium Reschedules Construction Update Webcast Call
QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to technical issues with the service providers, Nemaska Lithium Inc. ("Nemaska Lithium" or the "Corporation") (TSX:NMX) (OTC:NMKEF) is rescheduling the conference call and webcast of this morning. The call will now take place on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 11 am EDT. The webcast can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/aaqmvfnb and the associated presentation will be available after the call tomorrow for download at https://www.nemaskalithium.com/en/investors/webcast-call/.
Dial-in numbers are US/CANADA Participant Toll-Free Number: (866) 353-6129 or US/CANADA Participant International Number: (409) 217-8084. The participant access code is 3865307.
