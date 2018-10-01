IP Litigator John P. Isacson Joins Pepper Hamilton in Washington

WASHINGTON, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pepper Hamilton LLP announced today that John P. Isacson has joined the firm as a partner in the Intellectual Property Department , resident in the Washington, D.C. office.



Mr. Isacson focuses on representing clients in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, chemical and medical device industries in all patent-related matters. He has particular experience in strategic counseling and patent portfolio management, infringement litigation, due diligence, inter partes and post-grant reviews, reexaminations, patent interferences, inventorship and ownership disputes, matters involving biosimilar products, and Hatch-Waxman issues.

"John has significant experience in all areas of patent prosecution and litigation support, with a particular emphasis on pharmaceuticals and biologics," said Henry Liu , partner in charge of the firm's Washington office. "We are thrilled that he is joining Pepper, where he will add additional depth to our leading intellectual property team."

Mr. Isacson's clients include internationally recognized research and health care institutions, emerging ventures, investors and large public corporations. He is regularly involved in litigation, arbitrations and U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and International Trade Commission proceedings.

"I'm looking forward to working with my new colleagues at Pepper," Mr. Isacson said. "With the firm's strong reputation for intellectual property matters and its nationally recognized work in the health sciences industry, Pepper was a perfect fit for my practice."

Mr. Isacson is the tenth lateral partner to join Pepper in 2018 and the third partner to join the Intellectual Property Department, following the additions of Howard J. Shire and Paul M. Richter Jr. in April.

Before joining the firm, Mr. Isacson was a partner at Perkins Coie. He received his J.D., with honors, from the George Washington University Law School.

