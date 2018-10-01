David Kelley Joins SIB Fixed Cost Reduction as Chief Financial Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIB Fixed Cost Reduction announced today that finance industry veteran David Kelley has joined the company as its new Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Kelley will be responsible for SIB's overall financial and strategic management, including the company's financial reporting, long-range business planning, accounting, tax, treasury and strategy across the organization.



"David brings over three decades of experience from the finance world, making him an invaluable addition to our leadership team," said SIB CEO Dan Schneider. "He has helped lead private and public companies of all sizes through transformational periods and is the perfect fit to help our team meet our goals for growth moving forward."

Prior to joining SIB, Kelley provided on-demand CFO services to technology and tech-enabled businesses at various growth stages and specialized in transformative and growth-oriented ventures. He has held senior leadership roles in private equity portfolio companies, family office ventures, publicly held businesses and foreign companies doing business in the US.

"I am excited to join the impressive team at SIB, which is continually focused on innovating for the good of its clients," said David Kelley. "I look forward to doing my part to build on the company's already strong growth and help take SIB to the next level."

About SIB Fixed Cost Reduction

SIB Fixed Cost Reduction specializes in reducing monthly expenses for companies with multiple locations. The company, which has grown to include offices in Charleston and New York, only bills based on the savings they find, and clients are not billed until savings are realized. SIB has analyzed over $3B in spend across more than 50,000 locations nationwide. This expertise across a variety of industries and spend categories allows SIB to effectively rectify billing errors and negotiate lower pricing for its clients without changing vendors or service levels across dozens of spend categories, including telecom, utilities, waste removal, bank fees, maintenance contracts and more. For more information, visit www.aboutsib.com.