MEDIA ALERT: Baum to Demonstrate Advanced Power Modeling, Analysis Solutions for Hardware Design

WHO: Baum Inc. , Low-Power solutions specialist provides software solutions enabling engineers to dramatically lower the power consumption in their chip designs. Baum will demonstrate their latest version of its flagship product PowerBaum, a state-of-the-art, high-speed and accurate power modeling and analysis solution for engineering groups to lower the power consumption and fully optimize the energy efficiency of their hardware designs.

WHAT: PowerBaum 2.0 will be showcased at arm TechCon October 17-18 in the San Jose Convention Center. Baum will highlight PowerBaum's new capabilities, including links to hardware emulation to analyze and fix power "bugs" in realistic software scenarios as well as its unique technology to analyze power across temperature variations.

WHEN: Wednesday, October 17 through Thursday, October 18, from 11:30 a.m. until 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: San Jose Convention Center, San Jose California

About Baum

Baum provides electronic design automation (EDA) software and solutions that enable engineering groups in the mobile, internet of things (IoT), automotive, networking and server markets to fully optimize the energy efficiency of their semiconductor designs. Founded in 2016 by seasoned semiconductor professionals with technical, R&D and business development expertise, Baum is privately held and funded.

