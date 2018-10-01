Optium Cyber Systems Closes Acquisition

THE WOODLANDS, TX, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (OTC:OCSY) is pleased to advise stockholders that the previously announced acquisition of Iron Man Protection, LLC, has closed.

Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. has acquired 100% of the outstanding ownership interests of Iron Man Protection, LLC (the ‘Acquisition') through the issuance of restricted common shares. The Acquisition is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Optium Cybers Systems, Inc.

"As I previous stated, this first acquisition is very important for our company;" commented Mr. George Rutherford, President of Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. "It adds revenue and profitability to our current operations while providing the platform to launch our short and long term growth strategies. Short term - the development of new clients for Iron Man Protection with the goal of generating over $2 million in revenue for 2019. Long term - the first of a number of planned acquisitions with the goal of $10+ million in revenue in the next 3 years;" continued Mr. Rutherford.

About Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.

Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. (‘Optium') is a cyber security consulting company that has developed a process to analyze, identify and address cyber security vulnerabilities in an organization's critical IT infrastructure which is scalable to any size organization in any industry. Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. recently entered into an agreement to acquire 100% of the outstanding ownership interest of Iron Man Protection, LLC. Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. is a publicly traded company having its common shares quoted on the OTC Markets under the symbol OCSY.

About Iron Man Protection, LLC

Iron Man Protection, LLC is a full-service security guard company that manages Houston business security requirements with over 40 years of law enforcement experience and military influence. Iron Man Protection offers a level of defense that is next to none and takes pride in its commitment to keeping clients and their assets safe. Iron Man Protection serves a wide variety of industries including: commercial buildings, residential communities, retail stores, industrial and construction sites, financial Institutions, public events and religious establishments. Iron Man Protection only employs the most experienced and highly trained security professionals to handle clients defensive requirements. The results of our selective process have earned our team a reputation for quality, professional and dependable service that clients have grown to trust. Iron Man Protection is expertly comprised of licensed and certified armed guards, security consultants with over 25 years of professional security experience and a management team that proudly served with the Houston Police Department, Harris County Deputy's Office and the United States Marine Corps.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties. See Optium Cyber Systems, Inc.'s filings with OTC Markets, which may identify specific factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and reflects management's current expectations. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations. Some of these factors include: general global economic conditions; general industry and market conditions, sector changes and growth rates; uncertainty as to whether our strategies and business plans will yield the expected benefits; increasing competition; availability and cost of capital; the ability to identify and develop and achieve commercial success; the level of expenditures necessary to maintain and improve the quality of services; changes in the economy; changes in laws and regulations, including codes and standards, intellectual property rights, and tax matters; or other matters not anticipated; our ability to secure and maintain strategic relationships and distribution agreements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contact Information Investor Relations Ten Associates LLC 11529 N. 120th St. Scottsdale, Arizona 85259 USA Telephone: 480-326-8577 Contact: Thomas E. Nelson Email: tenassociates33@gmail.com Optium Cyber Systems, Inc. 8350 Ashlane Way, Suite 104 The Woodlands, Texas 77382 USA Contact: George Rutherford Telephone: 936-689-7380 Email: rock@ocis.ltd Web: www.optiumcyber.com Iron Man Protection, LLC 2002 Timberloch Place, Suite 200 The Woodlands, Texas 77382 USA Web: www.ironmanprotection.com