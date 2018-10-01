MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Hassan Yussuff available for comment on USMCA
OTTAWA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff is available for comment following the announcement that Canada, the United States and Mexico have agreed to terms on a free trade deal. Yussuff is a member of the government's NAFTA Council.
|What:
|Media availability
|When:
|Monday, October 1, 2018
|Who:
|Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress
For more information, please contact:
Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clcctc.ca