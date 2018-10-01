Market Overview

MEDIA AVAILABILITY: Hassan Yussuff available for comment on USMCA

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2018 12:11pm   Comments
OTTAWA, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CLC President Hassan Yussuff is available for comment following the announcement that Canada, the United States and Mexico have agreed to terms on a free trade deal. Yussuff is a member of the government's NAFTA Council.

  What:   Media availability
       
  When:   Monday, October 1, 2018
       
  Who:   Hassan Yussuff, President, Canadian Labour Congress

For more information, please contact:

Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962
Email: cstdenis@clcctc.ca

