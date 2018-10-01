DAS Health Announces Record 3 Concurrent Acquisitions

Tampa, Fla., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DAS Health, an industry leader in health IT and management, announced today it completed the acquisition of two Aurora, IL based digital health companies, M E Computer Systems, LLC and MECS Billing Services, LLC. The companies are two of three concurrent acquisitions by DAS Health in the past month. The third included the purchase of the Aprima® EHR book of business from CriticalKey, LLC, a Chicago-based consulting, software and management services company.

These acquisitions significantly expand the DAS Health footprint across the United States, and specifically within the greater Chicago metropolitan area. As a result, DAS Health has now added a Chicago regional office that will create opportunities for greater regional support, adding to their Las Vegas, NV regional office and Tampa, FL headquarters.

"Over the past 25 years, our mission has been to provide exceptional support and services to our clients and partners," stated Ed Carlson, Founder & CEO of M E Computer Systems, who will be retiring. "DAS Health was the perfect fit to ensure that success continues into the future."

With this addition, DAS Health's size nearly doubles to well over 1,000 clients located throughout 47 states, and it solidifies their position as one of the largest resellers of Aprima®, eMDs, Medisoft and Lytec Practice Management and EHR solutions. These notable acquisitions are part of DAS Health's buy-and-build strategy that was recently accelerated by a multi-million dollar credit facility through Fifth Third Bank (see https://dashealth.com/partnership-video).

"We have now completed eight significant transactions in the past three years, and four this year alone" said David Schlaifer, DAS Health President and CEO. "These acquisitions advance our growth strategy, increase our client diversification, strengthen our vendor partnerships, and most importantly, provide opportunities for our new and existing clients to deliver better patient outcomes."

The value proposition for DAS Health's new and existing clients is robust, as its award-winning offerings include EHR software sales, support and hosting, managed IT services, security risk assessments, MIPS/MACRA reporting & consulting, mental & behavioral health screenings, chronic care management, revenue cycle management (RCM) and other value-based care solutions.

About DAS Health

DAS Health has been a leading provider of Health IT and management solutions and a trusted consultant to independent physician groups, hospitals and healthcare systems across North America since 2003. Headquartered in Tampa, FL, with regional offices in Las Vegas and now in the Chicago area, DAS delivers superior health IT, RCM medical billing and practice management solutions for more than 1,000 clients, 2,500 clinicians and 10,000 users, caring for more than 10 million patients in 47 states across various EHR platforms, including Aprima, e-MDs, Lytec, Medisoft and others. DAS was recognized in 2018 for the 7th year in a row as a top healthcare company on the Inc. 500|5000 list of fastest growing privately held companies in the country. Visit DAShealth.com to learn more.

*Aprima is a registered trademark of Aprima Medical Software, Inc.

*e-MDs, e-MDs Plus, Lytec, and Medisoft are trademarks of eMDs, Inc.

