OMA informs the retirement of its Chief Executive Officer

MONTERREY, Mexico, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mexican airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA (NASDAQ:OMAB, BMV: OMA)), announced today that after twenty years of an invaluable career in the Company, Mr. Porfirio Gonzalez has decided to step down from his position as Chief Executive Officer. The Board of Directors of the Company is grateful with Mr. Gonzalez for his contributions, professionalism and service throughout these years. The Board has initiated a selection process of the person who will replace Mr. Gonzalez and once such process is completed, will inform of the formal retirement of Mr. Gonzalez and the appointment of his successor.



The Company anticipates an orderly transition and will inform once it takes place.

About OMA

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., known as OMA, operates 13 international airports in nine states of central and northern Mexico. OMA's airports serve Monterrey, Mexico's third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlán, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA also operates the NH Collection Hotel inside Terminal 2 of the Mexico City airport and the Hilton Garden Inn at the Monterrey airport. OMA employs over 1,000 persons in order to offer passengers and clients airport and commercial services in facilities that comply with all applicable international safety, security, and ISO 9001:2008 environmental standards. OMA is listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (OMA) and on the NASDAQ Global Select Market (OMAB). For more information, visit:

• Webpage http://ir.oma.aero

• Twitter http://twitter.com/OMAeropuertos

• Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OMAeropuertos

Chief Financial Officer

Ruffo Pérez Pliego

+52 (81) 8625 4300

rperezpliego@oma.aero

Investor Relations:

Emmanuel Camacho

+52 (81) 8625 4308

ecamacho@oma.aero

In the US: Daniel Wilson /Zemi Communications

+1 (212) 689 9560

dbmwilson@zemi.com