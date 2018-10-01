Ocean Bank Names Yuni Navarro EVP and Chief Administrative Officer

Miami, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Bank announced today Yuni Navarro, the bank's long-term Executive Vice President and Head of Human Resources, has been named Chief Administrative Officer.



The promotion is part of a bank-wide management strategy preparing the way for the retirement of Terry Curry, Ocean Bank's EVP and Chief Operating Officer.



"I first want to congratulate Yuni on the new position, which is well deserved. She has been a key member of the bank's senior management team for nearly a decade, and we look forward to her expanded role and contributions," said President and CEO Agostinho Afonso Macedo.



"I also want to thank Terry Curry for his many years of leadership at Ocean Bank. From friendship to mentorship to service, he has been inspiring in countless ways," Macedo said. "We wish him many blessings, good health and heartfelt happiness in the days and years ahead."



Curry will continue as a Director of Ocean Bank and Ocean Bankshares and as a member of the Director's Loan, Compensation and Risk Committees.



Navarro will be in charge of credit administration, human resources, marketing, information technology, operations and the strategic oversight and implementation areas.



"I am deeply grateful and enthusiastic about my new role," Navarro said. "Ocean Bank has been my professional home for 25 years. It provided me the opportunity to complete my education, grow professionally and become extensively involved in community initiatives."



Navarro joined Ocean Bank in 1993, becoming Vice President and Human Resources Manager in 2002, then Senior Vice President and later EVP and Head of Human Resources.



She received her bachelor's in business administration from Florida International University, where she also received her Human Resources Management Certification and a Juris Master in Banking Compliance from the College of Law.



Her community involvement includes having served as the United Way's Vice Chair of the annual Women's Leadership Breakfast, the Women's Leadership Initiatives and the Young Leaders Circle. She is a director of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Miami and South Florida Banking Institute. She is on the FIU alumni board.



In 2015, Navarro received the Glass Ceiling Award from the Florida Diversity Council and was named Human Resources Leader of the Year by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce.



About Ocean Bank

Ocean Bank is the largest independent, state-chartered commercial bank headquartered in Florida, with $3.8 billion in assets. Chartered in 1982, Ocean Bank operates its branch network throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties. The community bank has received numerous awards and accolades from the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, The Beacon Council and the Florida Department of Education, among others, for its support of our South Florida communities. For more information, log on to www.oceanbank.com.

