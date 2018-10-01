Mayor John Tory and Mayoral Candidate Jennifer Keesmaat Addressing Treb Members at Toronto Municipal Election Mayoral Event on Real Estate Issues

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend an exclusive Toronto municipal election mayoral event hosted by Toronto Real Estate Board on real estate related issues on October 3, 2018 at Parkview Manor.

What: TORONTO MUNICIPAL ELECTION MAYORAL EVENT ON REAL ESTATE

Presentation

Moderator: John Moore – Host of Newstalk1010's Moore in the Morning

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Mayor John Tory

What's in store for the next four years, if elected, and in particular, his housing platform including how he plans to deal with housing affordability, housing supply and demand, transit/transportation issues, and infrastructure challenges.

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Jennifer Keesmaat

Highlighting her priorities for the City of Toronto, with particular reference to housing affordability, supply and demand, transit/transportation issues, and infrastructure challenges.

When: Wednesday, October 3, 2018

1:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.

Where: Parkview Manor (map)

55 Barber Greene Rd #1, North York, ON M3C 2A1

Media Registration Required:

Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs

(416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com

