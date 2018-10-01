The Allergy Summit: Marketing To The Allergy Aware Consumer - The Value of Certification

New-York (NY), Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Brought to you by Allergy Standards Ltd (ASL) and The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA), The Allergy Summit is a unique event bringing together existing asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program clients, prospects, retailers, thought leaders, influencers, and patients to highlight the value of Certification to the allergy aware consumer.

The Allergy Summit logo









The mission of the Allergy Summit is to unite asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program clients, encourage cross-licensee collaborations, showcase Program client successes, and hear from the retailers and patients on the importance of Certification and improved indoor air quality.



Theme

"Marketing to the New Consumers: The Value of Certification" and how Certifications increasingly impact consumer buying trends

When?

The event takes place on October 24th between 1:30pm - 7pm



Where?

Ogilvy, 636 11th Avenue New York, New York 10036



Who will be there?

In addition to certified clients, prospects and retailers, there will be representatives from media, non-profits, and influencers.

Why attend?

This unique event will be an opportunity to get a deep insight into the new consumer buying trends as well as insights into the value of certification and why/how it works.

Interact up close and personal with certified clients

Understand the "WHY" of the Program

Hear how it helps consumers problem solve at the point of purchase

Listen to the role it plays in the value proposition

Insight on key asthma and allergy metrics from the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America (AAFA)

Some of the Keynote Speakers



We look forward to this great day of networking, insights, discussions, and cocktails.



For more details and information on how you can get involved or to register to the event please contact Jon Khalev - jonkhalev@allergystandards.com

About Allergy Standards and the asthma & allergy friendly® Certification Program

"The Application of science to solve allergy labelling challenges": Allergy Standards Limited (ASL) is an international certification company that prepares independent standards for testing a wide range of products to determine their suitability for asthmatics and individuals with associated allergies. ASL has devised a series of proprietary testing protocols and suitability specifications for products to meet in order to be eligible for certification as asthma & allergy friendly®. ASL has developed these protocols to identify products that consumers can trust have been subject to rigorous testing to determine their relative suitability for people with asthma and allergies. http://www.allergystandards.com/





Attachments

Lea Daulan Allergy Standards Limited 353 1 6755678 press@allergystandards.com