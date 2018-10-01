Keryx Biopharmaceuticals Announces Participation in an Upcoming Investor Conference

BOSTON, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KERX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on bringing innovative medicines to people with kidney disease, today announced that it will participate in the Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 in New York.



At the conference, Keryx will be participating in a 25 minute panel discussion titled Renal Anemia on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time at the Sofitel New York in New York City.

A live audio webcast of both the panel discussion will be accessible from Keryx's website at http://investors.keryx.com within the Investor Relations section under "events and presentations." An archived version of the webcast will be available for at least 15 days following the conclusion of the panel discussion.

About Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

Keryx Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, is focused on the development and commercialization of innovative medicines that provide unique and meaningful advantages to people with kidney disease. The Keryx team consists of approximately 200 committed people working with passion to advance the care of people with this complex disease. This dedication has resulted in two FDA-approved indications for Keryx's first medicine, Auryxia (ferric citrate) tablets. For more information about Keryx, please visit www.keryx.com.

KERYX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS CONTACT

Emily Beaulieu

Coordinator, Corporate Communications/Digital Media

emily.beaulieu@keryx.com