Cantabio Pharmaceuticals to Present Latest Positive In Vivo Results From its DJ-1 Targeting Small Molecule Drug Development Program for Parkinson's Disease at the Milner Therapeutics Symposium at the University of Cambridge, UK

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cantabio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCQB:CTBO), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel disease modifying therapies for Alzheimer's (AD), Parkinson's (PD) and other related neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that Dr. Gergely Toth, Cantabio's CEO, will present the latest results from the company's DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule pharmacological chaperone therapeutic program at the Milner Therapeutics Symposium on October 1st 2018. The Symposium is a key networking event for drug discovery professionals and Milner Therapeutics Institute alliance partners, which include companies such as AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Shionogi, Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson.



The presentations will describe the positive therapeutic activity in cellular and in a MPTP mice model of Parkinson's disease of Cantabio's novel DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule drug candidates.

The data will be presented on October 1st at 15:15 BST and the lecture is titled, "Novel DJ-1 Protein Targeting Small Molecules for the Potential Treatment of Parkinson's Disease".

DJ-1 is a novel and important target for the treatment of a number of conditions, as loss of DJ-1 protein function has been linked to the onset of a variety of diseases such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's disease, stroke, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and type II diabetes. The DJ-1 protein is considered to be one of the primary therapeutic targets for Parkinson's disease, as it is genetically linked to the onset of familial Parkinson's.

Cantabio's CEO, Dr. Gergely Toth said: "We are thrilled to present these data to the specialist drug discovery audience attending the Milner Therapeutics Institute Symposium as the Institute's mission is to convert groundbreaking science into therapies by connecting programs such as ours to large industry players. As an affiliated company to the Institute we look forward to further discussing potential routes to market for our programs at the symposium, and presenting milestone results such as these is an important step in our commercialization plans. The presented in vivo efficacy results of one of our orally bioavailable DJ-1 protein targeting small molecule pharmacological chaperone have important commercial potential and show the strong prospects for this particular molecule to become an effective clinical candidate for Parkinson's disease. This drug candidate shows excellent drug-like characteristics and highly significant protective function in a recognized mammalian disease model of Parkinson's, with these data establishing it as a strong contender for clinical studies. We are looking forward to moving this further towards the clinic, to testing this molecule in further disease models of Parkinson's and Alzheimer's disease and to the further development of multiple candidates from our other programs."

About Cantabio

Cantabio is focused on bringing novel, first in class drug candidates into clinical trials and beyond through the discovery and development of innovative pharmacological chaperone and protein delivery based therapeutics, focusing on protein systems implicated in neurodegenerative disorders, including Alzheimer's, Parkinson's and oxidative stress. More information is available at www.cantabio.com .

About the Milner Therapeutics Institute

The Milner Therapeutics Institute at the University of Cambridge is dedicated to the conversion of groundbreaking science into therapies. Its mission is delivered through three distinct avenues: by connecting academic institutions with pharmaceutical and biotech companies, by enabling collaborative research projects throughout Cambridge, and by accelerating the formation of new biotech companies with a therapeutic outlook. The institute represents a new paradigm, in which an academic institution harnesses a global therapeutic alliance to deliver better therapies. www.milner.cam.ac.uk

