Construction Technology Veterans Join TriBuild

TriBuild, Inc. announced today that longstanding proven veterans of the construction technology industry, Patrick Bohle and Anthony Dubreville, recently joined TriBuild, Inc. Bohle, a former CEO of PERI Formwork, and Dubreville, a former CEO of Trade Service, a Trimble Company, joined with Brad Couper, a former CEO of simPRO Software, to bring over 80 years of combined professional experience in construction technology.

TriBuild was founded in June 2018 during a time of unprecedented change in the construction industry, with skilled labor shortages, significant technology advancements and the need to build many more buildings a day to meet the world's population demands. TriBuild's new management team is committed to helping its clients meet these challenges by empowering them with new technologies and workflows that increase accuracy, boost productivity, and optimize profitability for their global construction clients.

"After founding TriBuild's Field Solutions business, I believe that our company has the opportunity to affect our clients' businesses with a broader set of technologies and solutions. I am really excited to have both Tony and Pat join as management of TriBuild to extend our experience set and subsequent industry aspirations," said Brad Couper, TriBuild's President. Anthony Dubreville was appointed as our Executive Chairman and Patrick Bohle was appointed as our Chief Executive Officer.

Collectively, TriBuild's management team has held executive positions with both public and private construction technology firms and has executed more than 45 mergers and acquisitions in excess of $1.4 billion of value. Leveraging the deep domain experience of its management team, TriBuild intends to build, distribute, and acquire technologies that will drive productivity changes throughout the construction workflow.

Founded in June 2018, TriBuild, Inc., a construction technology solutions company, is focused on delivering a growing number of technology enabled hardware and software-as-a-service solutions for the global commercial construction industry.

TriBuild's Field Solutions Division is distributing a full line of robotic total stations, 3D Laser Scanning, field software and services to enable significant field productivity in the mechanical, electrical, plumbing, and fire protection trades.

