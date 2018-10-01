CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. Closes Merger with Athens Bancshares Corporation

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. ("CapStar") (NASDAQ:CTSR), the parent company of CapStar Bank, announced today that it has completed its merger with Athens Bancshares Corporation ("Athens"). Athens Federal Community Bank, National Association ("Athens Federal"), Athens' wholly owned bank subsidiary, has also been merged into CapStar Bank.



The Athens merger adds eight (8) branches in Southeast Tennessee, $463 million in assets and $403 million in deposits to CapStar.

"The completion of this transaction results in a notable expansion of CapStar's community banking business and geographic footprint along the attractive Eastern Tennessee corridor. Just as importantly, the acquisition is aligned with CapStar's deep commitment to building a high performing bank in Tennessee," said Claire W. Tucker, President and Chief Executive Officer of CapStar. "I'm pleased to welcome Athens Federal customers and employees to CapStar. I'm confident the combined organization will bring even stronger value to our shareholders, our customers and the communities we serve."

The merger combines two growing Tennessee financial institutions with a common vision, compatible cultures and proven credit risk management practices. Athens Federal is an established and highly profitable community bank with dominant deposit market share, excess liquidity and capital to support growth. The combination will create a strong financial institution with an expanded product set, attractive funding profile and enhanced scale to drive efficiency. The complementary strengths of Athens Federal's strong retail presence combined with CapStar's commercial and business banking expertise will open additional financial solutions to current and future customers.

CapStar and Athens have played an active role in supporting their communities historically and will continue this commitment in the markets the combined companies will serve. As a sign of this commitment, CapStar will contribute $1.5 million to the Athens Federal Foundation over the next four years.

About CapStar

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, and operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank, a Tennessee-chartered state bank.

Forward Looking Statements

