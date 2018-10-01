Fusion Wins $1.1 Million, Three Year Contract to Provide Single Source Cloud Solutions for a Major Provider of OTC Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Products

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusion (NASDAQ:FSNN), a leading provider of cloud services, has won a $1.1 million, three-year cloud solutions agreement with a major manufacturer, packager and distributor of healthcare and beauty products to provide Fusion's award-winning UCaaS, SD-WAN and Security solutions. The healthcare company was looking to replace and consolidate its legacy network and communications platform with a single vendor, and chose Fusion's single source cloud solution to drive efficiencies in IT management and cost, while eliminating the time-consuming and resource-wasting finger-pointing that so often occurs in multi-vendor environments. The company further cited Fusion's comprehensive and fully integrated cloud communications and connectivity solutions, its live, U.S.-based support and user training, and its dedicated account management team for its selection.



Fusion's cloud-based UCaaS solution will enable the company to provide its employees with multiple collaboration tools, increasing productivity across the enterprise while reducing costs and driving efficiencies in management and support. The company was able to replace several diverse systems as well as costly hardware that was nearing end of life with Fusion's seamless cloud communications solution. The company also selected Fusion's award-winning Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN), which delivers the always-on, reliable connectivity required to realize the full potential of the cloud. Fusion's Unified Threat Management solution was selected to deliver the results-oriented security demanded by the company's rigorous compliance requirements.

"This leading provider of name brand health, wellness and beauty products is justly proud of its reputation for innovation and quality and celebrates the passion of its people for differentiating it within the pharmaceutical industry. We are honored to have been cited for similar service excellence and for the experience and expertise of our technology professionals," said Dan Foster, Fusion's Chief Revenue Officer. "The company recognized Fusion for our ability to deliver simple solutions to complex communications challenges by delivering so much more than a few single products, but rather a fully integrated solution that securely and reliably delivers all the productivity and efficiency benefits of the cloud."

About Fusion

Fusion, a leading provider of integrated cloud solutions to small, medium and large businesses, is the industry's Single Source for the Cloud®. Fusion's advanced, proprietary cloud service platform enables the integration of leading edge solutions in the cloud, including cloud communications, contact center, cloud connectivity and cloud computing. Fusion's innovative, yet proven cloud solutions lower our customers' cost of ownership, and deliver new levels of security, flexibility, scalability and speed of deployment. For more information, please visit www.fusionconnect.com

