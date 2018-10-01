Nightstar Therapeutics to Present at 2018 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

WALTHAM, Mass. and LONDON, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE), a clinical-stage gene therapy company developing treatments for rare inherited retinal diseases, today announced that the company plans on presenting at the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine and the Sanford Stem Cell Clinical Center at UC San Diego, on Wednesday October 3, 2018 at 5:15pm PDT in La Jolla, California.



To access the live webcast, please visit ir.nightstartx.com . A replay of the webcast will be available on the Nightstar website for two weeks following the conference.

About Nightstar

Nightstar is a leading clinical-stage gene therapy company focused on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases that would otherwise progress to blindness. Nightstar's lead product candidate, NSR-REP1, is currently in Phase 3 development for the treatment of patients with choroideremia, a rare, degenerative, genetic retinal disorder that has no current treatments. Results from a Phase 1/2 trial of NSR-REP1 were published in The Lancet in 2014 and in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2016. Nightstar's second product candidate, NSR-RPGR, is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease.

For more information about Nightstar or its clinical trials, please visit www.nightstartx.com .