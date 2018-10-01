Lundin Mining Announces New Executive Appointments

TORONTO, Oct. 01, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:LUN, Nasdaq Stockholm: LUMI)) Lundin Mining Corporation ("Lundin Mining" or the "Company") announced today two new executive appointments:



Jinhee Magie, previously Lundin Mining's Vice President of Finance, has been appointed as the Company's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer; and

Peter Rockandel has been appointed as Lundin Mining's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development and Investor Relations.

Prior to becoming Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Ms. Magie was Vice President, Finance having joined Lundin Mining in September 2008 as Director, Finance. With over 25 years of experience, Ms. Magie began her career with Ernst & Young and has held progressively more senior roles in public companies, with the last 13 years being in the mining industry. Before joining Lundin Mining, Ms. Magie was the Director of Corporate Compliance for LionOre Mining International Ltd. She has extensive experience in acquisitions and divestitures, public and private equity fundraising and public company reporting. Ms. Magie holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Toronto and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA).

Mr. Rockandel, the Senior Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations for Lundin Mining, has more than 25 years' experience in Canadian capital markets, particularly in the global resources and mining sectors. Prior to joining Lundin Mining, Mr. Rockandel was Managing Director, Investment Banking at GMP Securities where he led their North American Mining practice and where he was responsible for originating and executing their capital markets strategy for mining clients. Mr. Rockandel is well known to Lundin Mining, having supported, through his previous positions, most of the Company's financing and acquisition efforts over the last decade. Earlier in his career, Mr. Rockandel worked for GMP Institutional Sales, Deutsche Bank Canada and Yorkton Securities (currently Macquarie). Mr. Rockandel holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Simon Fraser University.

"I am pleased to announce the appointment of two distinguished, exceptional leaders to the Lundin Mining executive team," said Marie Inkster, President and Chief Executive Officer of Lundin Mining. "Jinhee's appointment is another strong testament to the depth of our company's talent. Peter brings to us extensive experience in global resources and mining capital markets. I look forward to working with Jinhee and Peter on developing and implementing Lundin Mining's future growth strategy within the framework of financial discipline that our shareholders demand."

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining is a diversified Canadian base metals mining company with operations in Chile, the United States of America, Portugal and Sweden, primarily producing copper, nickel and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds an indirect 24% equity stake in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

