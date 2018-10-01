Sanofi completes divestiture of Zentiva to Advent

Paris - October 1, 2018 - Sanofi has completed the previously announced divestment of its European generics business Zentiva to Advent International (Advent) effective September 30. The transaction was finalized ahead of schedule for €1,9 billion (enterprise value).

Sanofi announced the beginning of exclusive negotiations with Advent in April of this year and concluded negotiations June 28. The divestiture is part of Sanofi's strategy to simplify and reshape the company.



