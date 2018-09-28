American Outdoor Brands Corporation Reports Annual Stockholder Meeting Vote Results

SPRINGFIELD, Mass., Sept. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- American Outdoor Brands Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: AOBC) today reported voting results for its 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held September 25, 2018. The results reflect that stockholders re-elected all 10 directors with a majority of the votes cast; approved on an advisory, non-binding basis the compensation of the company's named executive officers for fiscal 2018 ("say-on-pay"); and ratified the appointment of Deloitte & Touche LLP as the company's independent auditors. Stockholders also approved, against the recommendations of the company's leadership, a stockholder proposal that the company issue a "gun safety" report.

Barry Monheit, Chairman of the Board, and James Debney, President and Chief Executive Officer, made the following statement on that proposal:

Throughout our proxy season, we made known – through many public filings – our position that proposal 4 was bad for our stockholders, our customers, our employees and our company. The proposal was politically motivated and represented a debate that belonged not in our annual meeting and proxy, but in the legislature. The proposal – put forward by a very small group whose sole focus was to drive an anti-firearms agenda at the expense of our company and its stockholders -- won by a very slim margin of 52.16% to 47.84% of votes cast. This result makes clear to us that a significant number of our voting stockholders shared our position. We remain committed to continuing our meaningful support of and participation in actions that truly make our communities safer.

A list of the actions we take to support the safe use of firearms is located at:

