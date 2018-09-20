SevenSaoi Capital Delivers Letter to the Board of PDL BioPharma

CHICAGO, Sept. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- SevenSaoi Capital, LLC (together with its affiliates, "SevenSaoi," pronounced "7C"), a long-only public equity investment firm and significant shareholder in PDL BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLI) ("PDL" or the "Company") with 2,590,198 shares of common stock, announced today that it has delivered a letter to the Board of Directors of PDL. The letter, which can be accessed below, addresses SevenSaoi's serious concerns with the Company's failed acquisition strategy and calls upon the Board to authorize a large share repurchase for the benefit of all shareholders:

PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/746872/SevenSaoi_Public_Letter_to_PDL_Board.pdf

