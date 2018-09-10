Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Announces Postponement Of The 2018 Annual Meeting Of Shareholders And Additional Matters For Consideration

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) (the "Fund"), announced that it has postponed its 2018 annual meeting of shareholders (the "Annual Meeting"), which was scheduled to be held on September 19, 2018. It is anticipated that the Annual Meeting will be held before the end of October, 2018. The new meeting date will be announced as soon as it is determined. The record date for the Annual Meeting remains July 20, 2018.

The purpose for the postponement of the Annual Meeting is to allow time for shareholder consideration of matters submitted by an activist hedge fund. The activist hedge fund (i) announced its intention to nominate its own candidate to the Board of Trustees of the Fund, and (ii) submitted a proposal to declassify the Board for consideration at the Annual Meeting. More details on these matters will be included within a new proxy statement which will be mailed to shareholders in advance of the new Annual Meeting date.

Shareholders of the Fund should disregard any form of proxy materials and card previously received from the Fund. If shareholders have already submitted a 2018 proxy card for the Annual Meeting, they will need to submit a new card even if their vote has not changed. Previously completed proxy cards will be disregarded. Shareholders may receive proxy materials from the activist hedge fund or receive calls from their proxy solicitor. For more information, please review the Fund's proxy statement which will be made available, once released, at aberdeenaod.com or call the Fund's Investor Relations line at 800-522-5465.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective.

Aberdeen Standard Investments is a brand of the investment businesses of Aberdeen Asset Management and Standard Life Investments.

