The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of TSLA, AMPE, NVRO, CBS and SKX

The Klein Law Firm announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of the following companies.

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Class Period: Purchasers of shares between August 7, 2018 and August 17, 2018 and/or who had open short positions or put options for Tesla as of August 7, 2018 or August 8, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 9, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Tesla, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Defendants had not secured funding for the Going-Private Transaction; (2) Musk's statements that the Going-Private Transaction only required shareholder approval were false since the Going-Private Transaction required approval by the Company's Board of Directors and even the Board was unaware of the funding referred to by Musk; (3) the status and likelihood of the Going-Private Transaction was misrepresented to the market because financing for it had not been secured and Board approval was required, and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Tesla's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMPE)

Class Period: December 14, 2017 to August 7, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 24, 2018

During the class period, Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. allegedly made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the FDA would find Ampio's AP-003-C Phase 3 clinical trial inadequate and not well-controlled; (2) as a result, Ampio had not successfully completed two pivotal clinical trials for Ampio; (3) consequently, Defendants' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO)

Class Period: January 8, 2018 to July 12, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 22, 2018

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Nevro Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Nevro had engaged in a fraudulent scheme by using protected confidential and proprietary trade secrets and stolen documents from its competitors to develop and enhance the Company's Senza I and Senza II systems; (2) as a result, Nevro's Senza I and Senza II systems were not "novel" or "proprietary;" (3) these practices caused Nevro to be vulnerable to increased litigation expenses and adverse legal and regulatory action; (4) as a result, Nevro's U.S. sales growth was not sustainable; and (5) consequently, defendants' statements about Nevro's business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)

Class Period: February 14, 2014 to July 27, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 26, 2018

The lawsuit alleges CBS Corporation made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose during the class period that: (1) CBS executives, including the company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Leslie "Les" Moonves, had engaged in widespread workplace sexual harassment at CBS; (2) CBS's enforcement of its own purported policies was inadequate to prevent the foregoing conduct; (3) the foregoing conduct, when revealed, would foreseeably subject CBS to heightened legal liability and impede the ability of key CBS personnel to execute the company's business strategy; and (4) as a result, CBS's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Class Period: October 20, 2017 to July 19, 2018

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 5, 2018

The lawsuit alleges that throughout the class period, Skechers U.S.A., Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Skechers lacked the operational infrastructure to handle demand and sustain true sales growth in its international markets; (2) Skechers was relying on expensive, third-party operational solutions to drive its international sales growth; (3) Skechers' expenses would outgrow sales for the foreseeable future; (4) Skechers' international sales growth was not sustainable without such outgrown expenses; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' statements about Skechers' business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

