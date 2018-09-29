Festival de Gran Cine Features Blockbusters During Hispanic Heritage Month

West Palm Beach, FL, Sept. 29, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- West Palm Beach, FL – September 29, 2018 – As part of its efforts to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, Gran Cine, Olympusat's commercial-free contemporary movie network offering a wide range of originally produced and recently released blockbusters from Spain and Latin America, announced today the dates and titles for the 5th Annual Festival de Gran Cine, a week-long celebration of Spanish-language cinema and Hispanic culture.

7 Días: Claudio Caballero decides to gamble $500,000 dollars in a desperate attempt to raise the cash necessary to bring the world's biggest band (U2) to Mexico.



Neruda: Based on the well-known Hispanic writer Pablo Neruda's live.









This year the Festival de Gran Cine will take place Oct. 1-7. As usual, each day will showcase back-to-back critically-acclaimed films from a different Hispanic country featuring well-known celebrities and stars, including Jaime Camil, Sofia Vergara, Arcelia Ramírez, Ximena Sariñana, Ana Rujas, among others. In addition, this year's Festival de Gran Cine will feature the network premiere of two Argentine films, Soy Tu Karma starring Ana Maria Orozco, and Orillas with Dalma Maradona.

"Since its inception five years ago, the Festival de Gran Cine has celebrated Hispanic Heritage Month by showcasing an array of high-quality films featuring extraordinary talent," stated Jesús Piñango, Director of TV Content Strategy at Olympusat. "What better way to recognize the great contributions Hispanics have made to American culture than by honoring their art, their films and their stories."

Each day will be dedicated to a specific country: Monday – Mexico, Tuesday – Colombia, Wednesday – Venezuela, Thursday – Chile, Friday – Cuba, Saturday – Spain, and Sunday – Argentina. Programming will begin each day at 9 p.m. EST, airing contemporary films that span various popular genres, including action, drama, comedy, and suspense. The movies that will be featured during this year's Festival de Gran Cine are:

7 Días

Los Fabulosos 7

Locos

Todos Tus Muertos

Paquete #3

Todo por la Taquilla

Neruda

No Soy Lorena

Contigo Pan Y Cebolla

Esther En Alguna Parte

Amor Tóxico

Summertime

Soy tu Karma

Orillas

Gran Cine is owned and operated by Olympusat, Inc., and it's currently available on Liberty, RCN, Verizon FiOS, and VEMOX™.

For more information on Gran Cine's programming, including tune in dates and times, please visit grancine.tv and vemox.com.

