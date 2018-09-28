Hagens Berman Updates Investors Who Covered Short Sales of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) Concerning the Firm's Securities Fraud Lawsuit and the Recently Filed SEC Complaint

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP updates investors in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) concerning the firm's securities class action and reminds them of the October 9, 2018 Lead Plaintiff deadline. If you sold short Tesla securities and covered part or all of your short position between August 7, 2018 through and including August 17, 2018 and suffered losses contact Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP. Long investors are also covered by the class action, as are option traders during the class period. For more information visit:



https://www.hbsslaw.com/cases/TSLA

or contact Reed Kathrein, who is leading the firm's lawsuit on behalf of Tesla investors, by calling 510-725-3000 or emailing

TSLA@hbsslaw.com .

On August 7, 2018, Elon Musk announced his intention to take the Company private, tweeting (among other things), "funding secured" and "[i]nvestor support is confirmed."

Then, the press reported funding was not secured and Musk admitted a majority of Tesla investors with whom he spoke essentially expressed "please don't do this."

On September 7, 2018, Defendants announced the Company's Chief Accounting Officer resigned effective immediately in part because of post-August 6, 2018 public attention on the Company.

Most recently, on September 27, 2018, the SEC sued Musk for securities fraud based on the above tweets and seeks (among other forms of relief) to ban Musk from serving as an officer or director of any issuer that has a class of securities registered under- or that is required to file reports under the U.S. securities laws. The SEC is not seeking damages on behalf of investors.

"Long-short hedge funds and other short-sellers who believed Musk had funding secured, or were forced to cover by virtue of margin calls, have suffered some of the greatest damages," said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein. "Options traders were also forced to cover or watch their options expire worthless. And then there are those who saw an opportunity to purchase before the price eventually would reach the $420 price. All these investors deserve representation."

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Tesla should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 510-725-3000 or email TSLA@hbsslaw.com .

