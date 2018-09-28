Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call – Tuesday, November 6, 2018, 10:00 a.m. ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP), a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets, announced today that it will release its third quarter 2018 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 6, 2018. Management will hold a conference call to discuss the quarter's results at 10:00 a.m. ET of the same day.



To participate in the conference call, please dial 973-935-8756 and use conference ID 3459129. The call will be available for replay through November 20, 2018 by dialing 800-585-8367 and using conference ID 3459129.

This call is also being webcast by CCBN and can be accessed at Ryman Hospitality Properties' Investor Relations website at http://rymanhp.com. The webcast is being distributed over CCBN's Investor Distribution Network to both institutional and individual investors. Individual investors can listen to the call through CCBN's individual investor center or by visiting any of the investor sites in CCBN's Individual Investor Network. Institutional investors can access the call via CCBN's password-protected event management site, StreetEvents ( www.streetevents.com ).

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 8,114 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room hotel near Gaylord National. The Company also owns and operates media and entertainment assets, including the Grand Ole Opry (opry.com), the legendary weekly showcase of country music's finest performers for over 90 years; the Ryman Auditorium, the storied former home of the Grand Ole Opry located in downtown Nashville; 650 AM WSM, the Opry's radio home; Ole Red, a country lifestyle and entertainment brand; and Opry City Stage, the Opry's first home away from home, in Times Square.

Source: Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.