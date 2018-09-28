Delta Apparel, Inc. to Present at B. Riley FBR's Annual Consumer & Media Conference

GREENVILLE, S.C., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSE:DLA), a leading provider of basic and branded apparel, headwear and related accessories, announced today that it will deliver a presentation on its business strategy and financial results to investors at B. Riley FBR's Annual Consumer & Media Conference being held at the Sofitel New York Hotel located in New York City, New York. The presentation is scheduled for Thursday, October 4, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A webcast of the conference presentation will be available on Delta Apparel's website at www.deltaapparelinc.com. Real Player or Windows Media Player is required to listen to the webcast.



About Delta Apparel, Inc.

Delta Apparel, Inc., along with its operating subsidiaries, Salt Life, LLC, M. J. Soffe, LLC, and DTG2Go, LLC, is an international design, marketing, manufacturing, and sourcing company that features a diverse portfolio of lifestyle basic and branded activewear apparel, headwear and related accessories. The Company specializes in selling casual and athletic products across distribution tiers, including specialty stores, boutiques, department stores, mid-tier and mass chains, and the U.S. military. The Company's products are also made available direct-to-consumer on its websites at www.saltlife.com, www.coastapparel.com, www.soffe.com and www.deltaapparel.com. The Company's operations are located throughout the United States, Honduras, El Salvador, and Mexico, and it employs approximately 7,500 people worldwide. Additional information about the Company is available at www.deltaapparelinc.com.

