The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 13.3% Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $.17 Per Share

Globe Newswire  
September 28, 2018 12:05pm   Comments
GLEN HEAD, N.Y., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced today the declaration of a third quarter cash dividend in the amount of $.17 per share.  This represents a 13.3% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter last year.  The dividend will be paid on October 19, 2018 to shareholders of record on October 10, 2018.

The First National Bank of Long Island is the sole subsidiary of The First of Long Island Corporation.  The Bank currently has fifty-two branches in Nassau and Suffolk Counties, Long Island and the boroughs of Queens, Brooklyn and Manhattan. 

For More Information Contact:
Mark D. Curtis, SEVP, CFO & Treasurer
(516) 671-4900, Ext. 7413

