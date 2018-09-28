University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall elected to Kansas State Athletics Hall of Fame

St. Thomas, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The University of the Virgin Islands President David Hall has recently been elected to the Kansas State University Athletics Hall of Fame. Dr. Hall is one of nine distinguished alumni who will be inducted into the schools Athletics Hall of Fame this weekend in Kansas. In addition to his various accomplishments, he was also a standout college basketball player finishing his career with 1,007 points and 827 rebounds.

Dr. David Hall at the height of a "Jump Shot" at Kansas State University was awarded a full Athletic Scholarship and was named an "All American" for his athletic and scholarly accomplishments. He also played professional basketball in Italy. Dr. Hall earned a bachelor's degree in political science in 1972 from Kansas State University.



President David Hall became the Fifth President of the University of the Virgin Islands on August 1, 2009.









The class is the 12th in the history of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame, including the charter class of 1990, and will be honored during this weekend from September 27-29. Official induction ceremonies will take place on Friday, September 28, before the inductees are recognized at halftime of the football game against Texas the following day. "

A three-year letterman (1969-72) for coaches Cotton Fitzsimmons and Jack Hartman, Hall was part of two Big Eight Championships (1970, 1972) and he still ranks in several career categories, including third in rebounds (827), fourth in double-doubles (30) and double-digit rebounding games (36) and sixth in rebounding average (10.1 rpg.). President Hall is one of six K-State Wildcat 1,000-point scorers to shoot 50 percent or better from the field in his career, and one of the few players to average a double-double (12.3 ppg., 10.1 rpg.) for an entire career.

Official induction ceremonies will take place on Friday, September 28, before the inductees are recognized at the halftime K-State football game this Saturday, September 29. "We are excited to announce this year's diverse group of nine individuals and welcome them into the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame," said Kenny Lannou, Senior Associate Athletics Director for Communications and K-State Athletics Hall of Fame Chairperson. "Each of these inductees has made a lasting impact on K-State Athletics and Kansas State University, and we look forward to welcoming them back to Manhattan this fall for a special induction weekend."

Dr. Hall earned a bachelor's degree in political science from Kansas State University in 1972. He was awarded a full athletic scholarship to KSU, where he was named an "All American" for his athletic and scholarly accomplishments. After graduating from Kansas State, he played professional basketball in Italy. Dr. Hall earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence from the University of Oklahoma, where he also earned a Master's Degree in Human Relations. He holds both a Master of Laws degree and a Doctor of Juridical Science from Harvard Law School.

Dr. David Hall has enjoyed a distinguished career as an educational administrator and preeminent scholar in the field of law. He began his tenure as the fifth president of UVI on August 1, 2009. Under his leadership, he has made important strides toward raising the image and position of the University. Prior to his time as president of UVI, he taught law for more than 25 years in the law schools of the University of Mississippi, the University of Oklahoma and Northeastern University. Dr. Hall was later appointed the dean of the Northeastern University School of Law and made history by being the first African-American to hold the position. He also served as Provost and Senior Vice President of Northeastern University and was also the first African American to hold that position. He has also been honored by the Massachusetts Black Lawyers Association as a Trailblazer and he was appointed by President George W. Bush to serve on the Legal Services Corporation Board of Directors.

In November 2015, President Hall was honored with the prestigious Thurgood Marshall College Fund's (TMCF) Educational Leadership Award at the 27th Annual Thurgood Marshall Awards Gala in Washington D.C. The gala celebrates the achievements of visionaries who have used their status to impart a positive impact on the lives of students and publicly-supported Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The TMCF Education Leadership Award is the highest individual award presented annually to a president of an HBCU who has demonstrated outstanding business, academic and visionary leadership through effective management. In September 2016, President Hall was selected to speak on the Higher Education Panel at the Landon Lecture Series at Kansas State University, home to the lecture series and one of the nation's most prestigious and well-known lectures. The lecture series has hosted Nobel laureates, Pulitzer Prize-winners, CEOs of Fortune 500 companies, Supreme Court justices, and former U.S. Presidents. Up to five of the world's leading public figures appear on the Landon Lecture platform each academic year.

The entire University family is proud of the recognition and various accomplishments of President David Hall and congratulate him on his Hall of Fame Induction.

