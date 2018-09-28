Mayor John Tory and Mayoral Candidate Jennifer Keesmaat Addressing TREB Members at Toronto Municipal Election Mayoral Event on Real Estate Issues
TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Media are invited to attend an exclusive Toronto municipal election mayoral event hosted by Toronto Real Estate Board on real estate related issues.
|What:
|TORONTO MUNICIPAL ELECTION MAYORAL EVENT ON REAL ESTATE
|Presentation
|Moderator:
|John Moore – Host of Newstalk1010's Moore in the Morning
|
|
|When:
|Wednesday, October 3, 2018
|1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.
|Where:
|Parkview Manor (map)
|55 Barber Greene Rd #1, North York, ON M3C 2A1
Media Registration Required:
Mary Gallagher, Senior Manager Public Affairs
(416) 443-8158 maryg@trebnet.com
Greater Toronto REALTORS® are passionate about their work. They are governed by a strict Code of Ethics and share a state-of-the-art Multiple Listing Service®. Over 50,000 residential and commercial TREB Members serve consumers in the Greater Toronto Area. TREB is Canada's largest real estate board.
