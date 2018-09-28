Gaia to Present at the Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference on October 4, 2018

BOULDER, Colo., Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA), a conscious media and community company, will present at B. Riley FBR's Annual Consumer & Media Conference, which is being held on October 4, 2018, at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.



Gaia management is scheduled for a fireside chat at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your B. Riley representative, or Gaia's investor relations team at GAIA@liolios.com .

About Gaia

Gaia is a global video streaming service and community that provides curated conscious media in three primary channels—Seeking Truth, Transformation and Yoga—to its subscribers in 180 countries with over 8,000 titles. Over 90% of its library is exclusive to Gaia, and approximately 80% of the views are generated by content produced or owned by Gaia. For more information about Gaia, visit www.gaia.com .

Contacts

Paul Tarell

Gaia, Inc.

(303) 222-3330

Paul.Tarell@gaia.com