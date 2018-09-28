Nasdaq to Hold Third Quarter 2018 Investor Conference Call

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) has scheduled its Third Quarter 2018 financial results announcement.



WHO: Nasdaq's CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team

WHAT: Review Nasdaq's Third Quarter 2018 financial results

WHEN: Wednesday October 24, 2018

Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/ . An audio replay of the conference will be available after the call on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website or by dialing 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (International); Conference ID: 5947786

Note: The press release for the Third Quarter 2018 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Wednesday, October 24, 2018 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 100 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to approximately 4,000 total listings with a market value of approximately $14 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com .

