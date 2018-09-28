goeasy Ltd. Announces Increase to Previously Announced Bought Deal Financing to C$40 Million

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the United States.

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- goeasy Ltd. ("goeasy" or the "Company"), a leading full service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians with a chance for a better tomorrow, has announced today that, due to strong demand, the Company has increased the size of the previously announced bought deal offering to 800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares"), at a price of $50.50 per Common Share, for gross proceeds of $40,400,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering is led by BMO Capital Markets, Raymond James Ltd., and Cormark Securities Ltd. The Company has granted the Underwriters an option, exercisable at the offering price for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 15% of the Offering to cover over-allotments, if any. The offering is expected to close on or about October 10, 2018 and is subject to goeasy receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

Net proceeds of the Offering will be used to support the growth of the easyfinancial consumer loan portfolio.

The Common Shares will be offered in all of the provinces of Canada, excluding Quebec, pursuant to the Company's base shelf prospectus dated May 19, 2017 and may also be offered by way of private placement in the United States.

The securities offered have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Forward-Looking Statements

All figures reported above with respect to outlook are targets established by the Company and are subject to change as plans and business conditions vary. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the foregoing guidance. Actual results may differ materially.

This press release includes forward-looking statements about goeasy, including, but not limited to, its business operations, strategy, expected financial performance and condition, the estimated number of new locations to be opened, targets for growth of the consumer loans receivable portfolio, annual revenue growth targets, strategic initiatives, new product offerings and new delivery channels, anticipated cost savings, planned capital expenditures, anticipated capital requirements, liquidity of the Company, plans and references to future operations and results and critical accounting estimates. In certain cases, forward-looking statements are statements that are predictive in nature, depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, and/or can be identified by the use of words such as ‘expects', ‘anticipates', ‘intends', ‘plans', ‘believes', ‘budgeted', ‘estimates', ‘forecasts', ‘targets' or negative versions thereof and similar expressions, and/or state that certain actions, events or results ‘may', ‘could', ‘would', ‘might' or ‘will' be taken, occur or be achieved.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain factors and assumptions, including expected growth, results of operations and business prospects and are inherently subject to, among other things, risks, uncertainties and assumptions about the Company's operations, economic factors and the industry generally, as well as those factors referred to in the Company's most recent Annual Information Form and Management Discussion and Analysis, as available on www.sedar.com, in the section entitled "Risk Factors". There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Company, due to, but not limited to, important factors such as the Company's ability to enter into new lease and/or financing agreements, collect on existing lease and/or financing agreements, open new locations on favourable terms, purchase products which appeal to customers at a competitive rate, respond to changes in legislation, react to uncertainties related to regulatory action, raise capital under favourable terms, manage the impact of litigation (including shareholder litigation), control costs at all levels of the organization and maintain and enhance the system of internal controls. The Company cautions that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company is under no obligation (and expressly disclaims any such obligation) to update or alter the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required by law.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. is a leading full-service provider of goods and alternative financial services that provides everyday Canadians with a chance for a better tomorrow, today. goeasy Ltd. serves its customers through two key operating divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. easyfinancial is a non-prime consumer lender that bridges the gap between traditional financial institutions and costly payday lenders. It is supported by a strong central credit adjudication process and industry leading risk analytics. easyfinancial also operates an indirect lending channel, offering loan products to consumers at the point-of-sale of third party merchants. easyhome is Canada's largest lease-to-own company, offering brand-name household furniture, appliances and electronics to consumers under weekly or monthly leasing agreements through both corporate and franchise stores. Both operating divisions of goeasy Ltd. offer the highest level of customer service and enable customers to transact through a national store and branch network and through its online and mobile eCommerce enabled platforms.

goeasy Ltd.'s. common shares are listed for trading on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY" and goeasy's convertible debentures are traded on the TSX under the trading symbol "GSY-DB". goeasy is rated BB- with a stable trend from S&P and Ba3 with a stable trend from Moody's. For more information, visit www.goeasy.com.

goeasy Ltd. is listed on the TSX under the symbol ‘GSY'. For more information, visit

www.goeasy.com.

For further information contact:

David Ingram

Chief Executive Officer

(905) 272-2788