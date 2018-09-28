Verizon Turns on World's First Commercial 5G Network

First commercial 5G customer will be in Houston

Installations also begin in Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Verizon executives Local First on 5G customers What: Verizon will turn on the world's first commercial 5G network on Monday, October 1, 2018. The world's first 5G customer installation will start in Houston, TX at 10am ET. Additional installations of 5G Home start in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Indianapolis. Verizon executives will be available for phone interviews to discuss this important technology milestone. Additionally, local First on 5G customers in each city will be available at their homes to discuss their 5G Home installations and being one of the first in the world to have 5G broadband internet service. When: Monday, October 1 Where: Media contacts below can provide dial-in information for phone interviews and locations of the local 5G Home installations.





Contacts: Kevin King Steve Van Dinter Verizon Corporate PR Verizon Corporate PR 410-353-3234 224-374-3864 kevin.king@verizon.com steven.vandinter@verizonwireless.com Jeannine Brew Heidi Flato Andy Choi (Houston) (Sacramento and LA) (Indianapolis) 214-662-4430 925-324-8692 312-502-2002 jeannine.brew@verizon.com heidi.flato@verizon.com andy.choi@verizon.com

Verizon 5G Home installation b-roll, images and other assets are available here.

Visit FirstOn5G.com for more information about 5G Home