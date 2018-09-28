Market Overview

Verizon Turns on World's First Commercial 5G Network

Globe Newswire  
September 28, 2018 9:00am   Comments
First commercial 5G customer will be in Houston 
Installations also begin in Indianapolis, Los Angeles and Sacramento

NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Verizon executives
  Local First on 5G customers
   
What: Verizon will turn on the world's first commercial 5G network on Monday, October 1, 2018. The world's first 5G customer installation will start in Houston, TX at 10am ET. Additional installations of 5G Home start in Los Angeles, Sacramento and Indianapolis.
   
  Verizon executives will be available for phone interviews to discuss this important technology milestone.
   
  Additionally, local First on 5G customers in each city will be available at their homes to discuss their 5G Home installations and being one of the first in the world to have 5G broadband internet service.
   
When: Monday, October 1
   
Where: Media contacts below can provide dial-in information for phone interviews and locations of the local 5G Home installations.
   


Contacts: Kevin King Steve Van Dinter  
  Verizon Corporate PR Verizon Corporate PR  
  410-353-3234 224-374-3864  
  kevin.king@verizon.com steven.vandinter@verizonwireless.com  
       
  Jeannine Brew Heidi Flato Andy Choi
  (Houston) (Sacramento and LA) (Indianapolis)
  214-662-4430 925-324-8692 312-502-2002
  jeannine.brew@verizon.com heidi.flato@verizon.com andy.choi@verizon.com

Verizon 5G Home installation b-roll, images and other assets are available here.

Visit FirstOn5G.com for more information about 5G Home

verizon_logo_1300x400.jpg

